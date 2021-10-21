Stephen Colbert Bestows Steve Bannon With A Horrifying Description You'll Never Forget

Stephen Colbert’s audience cheered over the news that a House committee had voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress.

Bannon, a former aide to Donald Trump and a recipient of a last-minute pardon from his old boss, has refused to comply with a subpoena by the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“It’s possible that my prayers are about to be answered,” Colbert said as he described how that means Bannon could face criminal contempt charges.

“Hell yeah!” Colbert said. “Criminal contempt makes sense to me because I feel a lot of contempt for that criminal.”

And that was just about the nicest thing he had to say about Bannon.

“This is the first time we’ve seen any accountability for one of the big fish,” Colbert said, then painted a very vivid image of the Trump sidekick: “Or in Bannon’s case, one of those weird gelatinous fish that live in eternal darkness with spiky teeth and a lantern glob up here, glowing out of their face.”

However, when Colbert learned the details of just what punishment Bannon could face, he wasn’t exactly impressed.