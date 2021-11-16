Stephen Colbert Names The 1 Big Benefit Steve Bannon Would Enjoy In Prison

Stephen Colbert mocked former White House adviser Steve Bannon after his surrender to the FBI on Monday for being willing to go to jail out of loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

Trump, Colbert noted, not only fired Bannon unceremoniously but then mocked his unkempt appearance by calling him “Sloppy Steve” and saying he was “dumped like a dog.”

Advertisement

But the “Late Show” host said there was one thing Bannon could enjoy in prison.

“Steve Bannon might finally face justice,” he said. “And, if he goes to prison, take a shower.”

Colbert also had a blunt message just for Bannon in the “He’s Just Not That Into You Cam,” spelling out how the former president really feels.