'Suck It, Putin!': Stephen Colbert Taunts Russia After Most Humbling Ukraine Moment Yet

Stephen Colbert celebrated the news that the Russian warship Moskva sank in the Black Sea this week, apparently after coming under attack by Ukraine’s Neptune missiles.

“I’m surprised they’re called Neptune missiles because Russia, Ukraine’s kicking Uranus,” he said to cheers from his audience.

The “Late Show” host said Russian President Vladimir Putin had attacked Ukraine in an attempt to stop NATO from expanding east. But now, Sweden and Finland are considering joining the alliance ― something Colbert said they even have a coupon for:

The Swedish and Finnish Prime Ministers held a joint press conference, declaring Finland was ready to make a decision on joining NATO "within weeks." Well, they had to. Their coupon was about to expire!