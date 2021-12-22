Stephen Colbert Supercut Of Donald Trump Nicknames For 2021 Will Make Your Year

Stephen Colbert got so disgusted with Donald Trump in 2021 that at times he used negative nicknames for the former president and nothing else. So “The Late Show” host enlisted the help of fans to come up with their own stinging sobriquets ― and they did not disappoint. (Watch the video below.)
A supercut posted Tuesday by Colbert and crew shows him uttering some of the best suggested monikers for Trump ― or shall we say “Mar-a-Lardo.”
Advertisement
Perhaps “Tangerine Palpatine” won’t be in the news as much in 2022, but we’re not counting on it.