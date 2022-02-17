Stephen Colbert’s Horrifying Taco Bell Theory Causes Entire Audience To Groan

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert spotted what could be the nation’s next big crisis: an avocado shortage.

Avocado imports from Mexico were suspended when a U.S. plant safety inspector received a death threat amid an escalating drug cartel battle there.

Advertisement

“Go buy a bunch of avocados,” Colbert urged. “Forget you have them, then throw them all away two days later because they turn into little compost grenades.”

Colbert did notice that one company wasn’t worried. According to The Daily Mail, Taco Bell said it won’t be impacted by any shortage “due to how it gets its guacamole.” That led to a long pause and a look of skepticism from Colbert.

“Yes, Taco Bell doesn’t get it from Mexico,” he said. “They get it from the planet Ahch-To.”

That’s the planet in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” where Luke Skywalker famously milked a thala-siren... and Colbert rolled the footage as a reminder:

Advertisement

The audience groaned.

“I knew that would be the reaction and I didn’t care,” Colbert said.