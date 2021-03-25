Stephen Colbert Spots The Single Most Annoying Rioter In Trump's Jan. 6 Insurrection

Stephen Colbert spotted something unusual about one of the most recent arrests related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that was carried out by pro-Trump insurrectionists: She was dancing with a tambourine.

“It was the most festive attempted coup since the czar was deposed by Trotsky with maracas,” Colbert cracked as he shared the accusations against Sara Carpenter, a 51-year-old former New York police officer who was arrested this week in connection with the insurrection.

“It’s bad enough that an angry mob is attacking you in your workplace. It’s even worse that one of them is doing this,” he said, then broke out into his own riot-themed festivities:

Colbert said Carpenter was arrested based on an anonymous tip, then played a parody phone call from the tipster ― a neighbor who just couldn’t take the tambourine anymore: