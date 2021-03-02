ENTERTAINMENT

Stephen Colbert Turns Ted Cruz’s CPAC ‘Freedom’ Scream Against Him

The "Late Show" called out the senator for staying loyal to Donald Trump, even after he criticized his wife and spread a conspiracy theory about his dad.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday flipped Sen. Ted Cruz’s bonkers William Wallace-esque call for “freeeeeeeedom” during the Conservative Political Action Conference back on the Texas Republican.

A comedy bit imagined Wallace ― as played by Mel Gibson in the movie “Braveheart” ― actually being inspired by Cruz, who sparked anger last month by ditching his winter storm-hit home state for a family vacation in Cancun, Mexico.

“They can call our wives are ugly, and they can say our fathers murdered JFK but will we always remain lapdogs,” Wallace yells in the spoof “Late Show” bit, referencing Cruz’s loyalty to former President Donald Trump despite the latter’s attacks on his family.

Watch the video here:

And Colbert’s monologue here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Stephen Colbert Ted Cruz Entertainment The Late Show