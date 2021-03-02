“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday flipped Sen. Ted Cruz’s bonkers William Wallace-esque call for “freeeeeeeedom” during the Conservative Political Action Conference back on the Texas Republican.
A comedy bit imagined Wallace ― as played by Mel Gibson in the movie “Braveheart” ― actually being inspired by Cruz, who sparked anger last month by ditching his winter storm-hit home state for a family vacation in Cancun, Mexico.
“They can call our wives are ugly, and they can say our fathers murdered JFK but will we always remain lapdogs,” Wallace yells in the spoof “Late Show” bit, referencing Cruz’s loyalty to former President Donald Trump despite the latter’s attacks on his family.
Watch the video here:
And Colbert’s monologue here:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter