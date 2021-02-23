Stephen Colbert Explains Why People Shouldn't Feel Sad For Ted Cruz's Dog

Stephen Colbert on Monday took Sen. Ted Cruz to task over his jaunt to Cancun, hitting the Texas Republican with gag after gag about the ill-advised trip.

“When the going gets tough, Ted Cruz gets gone,” cracked the “Late Show” host, who also explained why Cruz’s decision to leave the family dog, Snowflake, at home (in the care of dog-sitter) was actually a blessing in disguise for the rescue pup.

“Now before you feel sad for the dog, remember, he got to spend two days away from Ted Cruz,” the comedian cracked.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue here: