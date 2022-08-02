Stephen Colbert Wrecks 'Butthole' Ted Cruz Over His Ugliest Flip-Flop Yet

Stephen Colbert tore into Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Monday for changing his vote and blocking passage of the PACT Act, which would’ve extended healthcare benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxins such as the burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Or as the “Late Show” host described him: ”Texas senator, and butthole all dressed up for his prostate exam.”

Cruz and Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) were seen fist-bumping in celebration after blocking the bill last week:

Patriotic Americans don’t fist bump their pals after blocking vet healthcare, @TedCruz. pic.twitter.com/vnIUNvMDh9 — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) July 29, 2022

“I imagine there are some veterans out there who would also like to bump Ted Cruz with their fists,” Colbert cracked.

Cruz was among many Republicans who voted for the seemingly uncontroversial bill in June when it passed the Senate 84-14. But then last week, he joined with 24 other Republicans who changed their votes and blocked the bill.

Critics said it was a spite move done out of unhappiness with Democrats for reaching a deal to raise taxes on the wealthy and invest in both climate and healthcare. Colbert called it “baldly cynical” and “pointlessly malicious.”

Since the GOP lawmakers flipped their votes, Colbert offered another kind of flip in return: