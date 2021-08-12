Stephen Colbert Trolls Sen. Ted Cruz With A Spine-Tingling Crack

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) isn’t giving up his title as a favorite target of late-night comedy anytime soon.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert noted that it took the Senate 14 hours to pass a $3.5 trillion budget plan after first voting on a seemingly endless chain of amendments, also called a vote-a-rama. Naturally, the senators needed some creature comforts for the marathon session.

“Senators even had extra padding on their chairs to make the ordeal more comfortable,” Colbert said. “The chairs were padded with only the softest material: cotton, goose down, Ted Cruz’s spine.”

The crack was undoubtedly a reference to Cruz’s history of kowtowing to Donald Trump despite the former president attacking him, his wife and his father.

