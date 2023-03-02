What's Hot

‘You D**k!’: Stephen Colbert Loses It On GOP Governor’s Assault On LGBTQ People

The "Late Show" host has blunt advice for Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert tore into Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) for his latest assault on the LGBTQ community, including bills banning gender-affirming surgery for youths and restricting drag shows.

“Yes, he wants to severely limit drag,” Colbert said. “Our founding fathers did not create this country so men could wear frilly shirts, silk stockings and powdered wigs.”

As this story unfolded, an old photo of Lee dressed in drag himself surfaced.

“Admittedly, those are some great gams. But I’m sorry, those pearls?” Colbert mocked. “Governor, remember what Coco Chanel famously said about accessories: Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and stop trying to score political points with your base at the expense of real human beings, you dick.”

The audience cheered.

See more in his Wednesday night monologue:

