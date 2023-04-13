Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night mocked Tennessee Republicans after the party’s headline-making stunt backfired spectacularly.

GOP lawmakers in the state’s House of Representatives expelled two Democratic members for their participation in a protest for gun control.

Both lawmakers, Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, were reinstated after being voted back in by their local authorities. They plan to introduce a range of bills in favor of gun control and have gained massive exposure far beyond Tennessee.

“Good work, Tennessee Republicans: You didn’t silence these guys, they’re still in the legislature, you made them heroes of a movement and national political figures,” Colbert said. “I’m surprised you’re not in favor of gun reform because you just shot yourself in the nuts!”

See more in his Wednesday night "Late Show" monologue: