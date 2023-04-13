What's Hot

Trump-Nominated Judge Who Issued Radical Abortion Pill Ruling Cited An Absurd ‘Study’

Aubrey Plaza Says Director Told Her To Masturbate On Camera For Coming-Of-Age Film

How Tucker Carlson Inspired Rupert Murdoch To End Engagement

Disneyland Ride With Racist Roots Is Finally Closing

Expelled Tennessee House Democrat Justin Pearson Reinstated

Brooke Shields Explains The 1 Remark That Made Her Feel Safe Kissing A Man At Age 11

Ariana Grande Posts A Crucial Video Message To People Commenting On Her Body

HBO Max And Discovery+ Combine Forces With A New Name

Top House Republican Calls For House To Address Debt Ceiling By End Of April

Cecily Strong Explains Why It's 'Hard' To Watch 'SNL' After Departure

NPR To Leave Twitter After Being Labeled 'State-Affiliated Media'

Trump Lawyer Seeks To Month-Long Delay To Rape Trial

EntertainmentStephen ColbertTennesseejustin jones

Stephen Colbert Taunts GOP After Stunt Backfires: 'You Just Shot Yourself In The Nuts!'

The "Late Show" host mocks Republicans for failed political ploy.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night mocked Tennessee Republicans after the party’s headline-making stunt backfired spectacularly.

GOP lawmakers in the state’s House of Representatives expelled two Democratic members for their participation in a protest for gun control.

Both lawmakers, Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, were reinstated after being voted back in by their local authorities. They plan to introduce a range of bills in favor of gun control and have gained massive exposure far beyond Tennessee.

“Good work, Tennessee Republicans: You didn’t silence these guys, they’re still in the legislature, you made them heroes of a movement and national political figures,” Colbert said. “I’m surprised you’re not in favor of gun reform because you just shot yourself in the nuts!”

See more in his Wednesday night “Late Show” monologue:

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community