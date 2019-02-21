Stephen Colbert slammed President Donald Trump for failing to condemn Christopher Hasson, the Coast Guard lieutenant arrested in an alleged terrorism plot.

Hasson, a self-identified white nationalist, allegedly had researched Democratic lawmakers and members of the media and had an arsenal of weapons:

“Look how neatly laid out that is!” Colbert exclaimed. “Who says men don’t like Marie Kondo? This grenade sparks joy in me. It will also spark fire because it is an incendiary grenade.”

Then he hit at the commander in chief for ignoring an alleged terrorist in the Coast Guard: