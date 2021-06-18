Stephen Colbert Gets His Entire Audience To Troll Texas In Unison

Texas is dealing with yet another major energy crisis as residents are urged to conserve power or face blackouts ― so “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert found it peculiar that the state just announced it would spend $250 million on its own border wall.

“What a wise use of taxpayer money,” he observed. “You wouldn’t want to waste it on something stupid like shoring up their cotton candy power grid.”

But Colbert also said there’s a reason the Lone Star State needs a wall.

“I understand why Texas is desperate,” he cracked. “They have to find some way to stop their senators from fleeing to Cancun.”

He’s referring, of course, to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who ran off to a vacation in sunny Cancun when a winter storm crippled his state’s power supply and left millions suffering in freezing temperatures.

At one point, Colbert got his entire audience involved as he delivered a revised verse to “Deep In The Heart Of Texas.”

See more in his Thursday night monologue: