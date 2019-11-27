Stephen Colbert got in the holiday mood on Tuesday when he debuted his new President Donald Trump-themed tradition ― an impeachment advent calendar.

“It’s so exciting,” exclaimed the host of “The Late Show.”

But when he came to grab some candy from behind one of its doors, he only found a message from Trump.

Colbert later came up with a series of new ways to describe the inquiry into Trump. Quid Pro Quo Chella, anyone?

Colbert also riffed on the confusion over the gender of Conan, the U.S. military dog who was involved in the October raid in which Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died,﻿ in his monologue:

