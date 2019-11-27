Stephen Colbert got in the holiday mood on Tuesday when he debuted his new President Donald Trump-themed tradition ― an impeachment advent calendar.
“It’s so exciting,” exclaimed the host of “The Late Show.”
But when he came to grab some candy from behind one of its doors, he only found a message from Trump.
Colbert later came up with a series of new ways to describe the inquiry into Trump. Quid Pro Quo Chella, anyone?
Check out the clip here:
Colbert also riffed on the confusion over the gender of Conan, the U.S. military dog who was involved in the October raid in which Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died, in his monologue:
The show also poked fun at Trump’s presidential turkey pardoning here:
