Stephen Colbert Uses Tom Brady To Bash GOP Voting Restrictions

Many Republicans have accepted President Joe Biden’s election victory, but there’s a catch, Stephen Colbert said on “The Late Show” Wednesday. (Watch the video below.)

“They’ve looked at voter turnout and realized it is time to stop voter turnout,” the host cracked.

Colbert addressed a wave of voter suppression measures backed by GOP lawmakers. Among the hundreds of bills to restrict voting access in 43 states, the Georgia House of Representatives passed a bill Monday that would limit absentee and early voting, which tend to be favored by Democrats.

Supporters of the bill said it would restore confidence in the election system, but Colbert pointed out that the state’s Republican governor, the secretary of state, and the voting systems manager all confirmed that last November’s election was fair.

“So there’s plenty of confidence in the election,” Colbert said. “You’re just confident you’re gonna lose it, so you’re tilting the playing field. That’s like the NFL restricting Tom Brady to restore confidence in the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Brady, of course, guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a victory over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl last month.

Watch Colbert’s whole monologue or fast-forward to 5:30 for his segment on anti-voting action.