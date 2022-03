What was billed as a major right-wing trucker protest in Washington D.C. this week fizzled after barely a dozen people showed up for an event that had expected thousands.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said most of them were just hoping to see truckers so they could do this:

Colbert then rolled footage of the empty rally and couldn’t resist: “You could’ve driven a truck through the place ― if any had shown up.”