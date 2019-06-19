“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert noted that Trump’s rhetoric hasn’t changed, and he played a clip of the president accusing Democrats of trying to divide America into tribes.

“Yes,” Colbert mockingly agreed. “Democrats want to divide Americans into tribes that can’t stand each other, says the man speaking to an angry mob all wearing the same hats.”

Colbert combined some of Trump’s favorite slogans into a single chant to use at Trump rallies:

TONIGHT: Trump officially launched his 2020 campaign. Make America Great Again... Again! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/eY2JPIV5Ur — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 20, 2019

Trump also polled his audience for a new 2020 slogan.

Colbert’s “Late Show” team offered up a few alternate options:

On #LSSC tonight: The President used the audience at his Florida rally to workshop some new 2020 campaign slogans. pic.twitter.com/qTVflr0SYS — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 19, 2019