Colbert Brings Down The House With A Special Post-Mueller Message Just For Trump

Count Stephen Colbert as among the many stunned by the end of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Mueller reportedly found no evidence of collusion between Moscow and the campaign of President Donald Trump, which left the “Late Show” host with some burning questions.

“If Trump is not working with the Russians, then what the hell is wrong with him?” he asked. “If they don’t have anything on him, why does he keep saying nice things about Vladimir Putin?”

Colbert then went into a series of comparisons for the situation, ranging from “The Manchurian Candidate” to “Lost” to “Seinfeld.”

As Colbert noted, many on the right are demanding apologies from those who have criticized Trump over the past two years. Colbert was happy to deliver... but probably not in the way the president would like: