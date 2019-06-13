Stephen Colbert Admits He May Owe Donald Trump An Apology

Stephen Colbert was stunned by President Donald Trump’s admission that he would accept dirt on a political rival from a foreign nation... but not for the reasons you might think.

The “Late Show” host wasn’t surprised that Trump would do it. Only that he would admit it.

“Every night I stand here and I make jokes about all of Donald Trump’s lies,” Colbert cracked. “But today I think I might owe him an apology because it turns out it’s even worse if he tells the truth.”

Then he made a comparison to President Richard Nixon... complete with an impression of Tricky Dick:

TONIGHT: Trump does the unthinkable: tell the truth. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/ijoHKfS0r6 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 14, 2019