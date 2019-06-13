COMEDY

Stephen Colbert Admits He May Owe Donald Trump An Apology

The "Late Show" host says there's something the president has done that's even worse than lying.

Stephen Colbert was stunned by President Donald Trump’s admission that he would accept dirt on a political rival from a foreign nation... but not for the reasons you might think.  

The “Late Show” host wasn’t surprised that Trump would do it. Only that he would admit it. 

“Every night I stand here and I make jokes about all of Donald Trump’s lies,” Colbert cracked. “But today I think I might owe him an apology because it turns out it’s even worse if he tells the truth.” 

Then he made a comparison to President Richard Nixon... complete with an impression of Tricky Dick:  

