Stephen Colbert Spots Trump’s Biggest Legal Problem

The "Late Show" host also shared his one key wish for the former president.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Donald Trump is in serious legal jeopardy after the FBI found a stash of classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago home. But “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said Trump’s biggest legal problem begins outside the courtroom because the former president is “struggling mightily” to find a good lawyer.

“His current legal team consists of a Florida insurance lawyer who’s never had a federal case, a former host at far-right One America News and a past general counsel for a parking garage company,” he said.

That left Colbert with one wish.

“Please, Lord, I don’t ask for much,” he said, his hands in prayer. “But please let this go to trial.”

Then, Colbert envisioned what such a proceeding might look like.

“Objection, your honor!” he said. “The prosecution forgot to get their charges validated at the Jamba Juice!”

See more in his Thursday night monologue:

