Stephen Colbert Spots Trump’s Biggest Legal Problem

Donald Trump is in serious legal jeopardy after the FBI found a stash of classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago home. But “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said Trump’s biggest legal problem begins outside the courtroom because the former president is “struggling mightily” to find a good lawyer.

“His current legal team consists of a Florida insurance lawyer who’s never had a federal case, a former host at far-right One America News and a past general counsel for a parking garage company,” he said.

That left Colbert with one wish.

“Please, Lord, I don’t ask for much,” he said, his hands in prayer. “But please let this go to trial.”

Then, Colbert envisioned what such a proceeding might look like.

“Objection, your honor!” he said. “The prosecution forgot to get their charges validated at the Jamba Juice!”