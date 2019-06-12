Trump’s Bonkers Claim About Babies Stuns Colbert Into 10 Seconds Of Silence

President Donald Trump has some unusual ideas about crying, as Stephen Colbert pointed out on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Trump described the scene as he signed a bill cutting regulations.

“Behind me I had homebuilders and farmers mostly and ranchers,” Trump said. “And many of them never cried in their life, including when they were born,﻿ and they were crying.”

The weird claim left the “Late Show” host speechless for 10 seconds:

Trump has used the same description repeatedly, routinely describing “big, strong guys” who start crying when they see him.

Last year, he described one such encounter in North Dakota.

“He was a strong, tough guy, and he was crying. He said, ‘Mr. President, thank you for saving America,’” Trump claimed. “I’m telling you, that man, he was tough. I don’t think he cried when he was a baby.”

Earlier this year, he spoke of a man who cried as he asked Trump to cut regulations.

“I don’t think he cried in his life, and I don’t think he cried when he was a baby,” Trump said. “He was crying. He said, ‘Sir, you give me back my life and my property.’”

But Trump has also insisted that he never cries.

“The last time I cried was when I was a baby,” he said in 2015.