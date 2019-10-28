COMEDY

Colbert Trolls Trump With A Savage New Ballpark Anthem After World Series Boos

The president was greeted with jeers and "lock him up" chants at the World Series.

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team turned President Donald Trump’s boos at the World Series on Sunday into a new kind of jeer.

They revamped the ballpark anthem “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” with a tune the president’s supporters won’t be singing along with:

Trump on Sunday attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, watching as the Houston Astros defeated the Nationals to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

When the president was shown on the stadium screen in between innings, the ballpark erupted in boos and some chanted, “Lock him up.”

