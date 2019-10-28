Colbert Trolls Trump With A Savage New Ballpark Anthem After World Series Boos

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team turned President Donald Trump’s boos at the World Series on Sunday into a new kind of jeer.

They revamped the ballpark anthem “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” with a tune the president’s supporters won’t be singing along with:

On #LSSC tonight: The World Series got a visit from President Trump. pic.twitter.com/npLMpptqH1 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 29, 2019

Trump on Sunday attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, watching as the Houston Astros defeated the Nationals to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

When the president was shown on the stadium screen in between innings, the ballpark erupted in boos and some chanted, “Lock him up.”