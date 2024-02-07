EntertainmentDonald TrumpJoe Biden Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert Is Stunned By Biden's Most 'Badass' Trump Burn Yet

...although the "Late Show" host offered an important caveat on this one.
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert got a kick out of President Joe Biden’s response to Donald Trump saying he wants to debate him “now.”

“Well, if I were him, I would want to debate me, too,” Biden said as he left a bubble tea shop with a cup of boba in his hand. “He’s got nothing else to do.”

Colbert was impressed by the snappy comeback.

“You go, Joe! That is actually the most badass you can sound,” he said, then added an important caveat: “while holding bubble tea.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

