Stephen Colbert Nails Trump For 'The 2 Biggest Lies He's Ever Told'

Donald Trump made more than 30,000 false or misleading claims during his presidency, according to The Washington Post’s count ― but he might’ve outdone himself over the weekend, according to “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

At a rally in Texas, Trump defended himself from the various allegations, accusations and investigations by calling himself “the most innocent man in the history of our country.”

“Friends of mine say that,” Trump added.

“Those have got to be the two biggest lies he’s ever told: He is the most innocent man in history and that he has friends,” Colbert said.