COMEDY

Stephen Colbert Reveals Trump’s Horrifying Impeachment Bucket List

The "Late Show" host mocks Trump's bold new level of carelessness.

Stephen Colbert had some sarcastic praise for President Donald Trump for initially selecting one of his own resorts to host next year’s G-7 meeting.

As the “Late Show” host noted on Monday night, some Republican lawmakers rushed to defend Trump despite the obvious personal and financial conflict of interest in hosting the event at a property he owns.

“It may seem careless politically, but on the other hand there’s tremendous integrity in his boldness and his transparency,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said last week. 

“Yes, there’s a certain refreshing candor,” Colbert said. 

Then, he broke out his Trump impression to read off a very candid impeachment bucket list: 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Stephen Colbert Donald Trump Politics and Government Trump National Doral Miami
CONVERSATIONS