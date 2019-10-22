Stephen Colbert had some sarcastic praise for President Donald Trump for initially selecting one of his own resorts to host next year’s G-7 meeting.

As the “Late Show” host noted on Monday night, some Republican lawmakers rushed to defend Trump despite the obvious personal and financial conflict of interest in hosting the event at a property he owns.

“It may seem careless politically, but on the other hand there’s tremendous integrity in his boldness and his transparency,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said last week.

“Yes, there’s a certain refreshing candor,” Colbert said.

Then, he broke out his Trump impression to read off a very candid impeachment bucket list: