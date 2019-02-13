Colbert Taunts Trump For 'A+ Negotiating' After Deal Gives Him Less Wall Money

Stephen Colbert didn’t waste any time mocking President Donald Trump for a budget deal to avert another shutdown that provides even less money for a border wall than the offer he rejected last year.

“I can’t say I’m happy,” Trump said on Tuesday. “I can’t say I’m thrilled.”

The deal includes $1.375 billion for border barriers such as fencing, less than a quarter of the $5.7 billion he had been demanding.

It’s also less than the $1.6 billion in a package passed by the Senate in December that Trump rejected, triggering a 35-day government shutdown that was the longest in U.S. history.