Stephen Colbert Torches Trump With 8-Word Reply To His Campaign Question

The 2022 election is barely done, but the 2024 campaign has already started with Donald Trump announcing his third bid for the presidency.

On Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert said Trump’s announcement happened to coincide with National Recycling Day, “which is why we’re recycling a piece of trash we threw out two years ago.”

Advertisement

Colbert also noted that Trump had been sharing memes on his flailing Truth Social platform, including one asking: “Why would a billionaire who has it all, fame, fortune, a warm and loving family, friends, etc. want to endanger himself... by becoming POTUS?”

The host of the “Late Show” was ready with an answer.

“’Cuz he’s on the run from the law?” Colbert shot back.