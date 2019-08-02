Colbert Reveals Why Trump Loves The ‘Terrible Racist Chants’ At His Rallies

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert says there’s at least one thing President Donald Trump likes about the racist chant that broke out at one of his rallies.
Trump has said he was “not happy” when the crowd at a rally last month in North Carolina chanted “Send her back” after he mentioned Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).
But he has also called those who chant to racist epithet “patriots” and, as he left for a rally in Ohio on Thursday, didn’t indicate whether he would try to stop the chant if it broke out again. (The Cincinnati crowd did not chant the phrase Thursday night, Reuters reported.)
Colbert cracked that Trump’s explanation hinted at a reason he likes the chant:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.