Colbert Turns Trump's Trade War With China Into A Terrible New Taco Bell Slogan

Stephen Colbert said not even President Donald Trump seems to buy his own logic on the escalating trade war with China.

Trump said China would directly pay for tariffs when most economists agree that the cost of tariffs eventually passes to U.S. consumers in the form of higher prices.

But as Colbert noted, Trump’s own language shifted even as he was speaking about the tariffs. The president said they would “ultimately” be paid by China before saying they would “largely” be paid by China.

“Notice how that claim gets weaker the longer that sentence goes on?” Colbert quipped.

The “Late Show” host eventually turned the administration’s approach to tariffs into a failed Taco Bell slogan:

TONIGHT: Trump tariffs the stock market apart! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/pn2JgLWD7o — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 14, 2019