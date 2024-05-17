EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen Colbertstormy daniels

Stephen Colbert Gives Trump Brutal Reminder Of His 1st Big Failure In Washington

"The Late Show" host turned back the clock for this one.
Ed Mazza
Stephen Colbert delivered a blast from the past on Thursday as he offered Donald Trump a reminder of one of his first failures in Washington while he recapped the latest in the former president’s criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

Trump’s attorneys tried to show that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen has an axe to grind with his old boss and can’t be trusted as a result.

At one point, they got Cohen to confirm he felt rejected by Trump, especially after he had a hard time getting tickets to the 2017 inauguration.

“Wow,” said Colbert. “That had to sting. ’Cuz we all know, there were plenty of seats available.”

Colbert showed a picture of the relatively sparse turnout at the National Mall for Trump’s inauguration ― images that at the time caused Trump to throw a fit.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Attendees line the Mall as they watch ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today. (Photo by Lucas Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
He sent then-Press Secretary Sean Spicer out to spar with reporters over the size of the crowd. Spicer insisted ― falsely ― that it “was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.”

Spicer later said he “absolutely” regretted that.

See more of Colbert’s look at the Trump trial in his Thursday night monologue:

