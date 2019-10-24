COMEDY

Colbert Defends Trump's Terrible Joke In The Most Backhanded Way Possible

The "Late Show" host analyzes Trump's "joke" about the border wall... in Colorado.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert offered up a backhanded defense of Donald Trump after the president claimed the wall along the border of Mexico was currently under construction in Colorado

Rather than admit he misspoke, Trump later claimed the statement about Colorado ― which does not share a border with Mexico ― was made “kiddingly.” 

Colbert cracked he knows when Trump is joking. After all, he’s a “fellow comedian.” 

Check it out below: 

