Stephen Colbert Points Out The Most Hurtful Part Of New Trump Bombshell Report

Donald Trump reportedly tried to have late-night comics who mocked him investigated by the Justice Department during his presidency, and “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert was offended ― but not in the way you might think.
The Daily Beast reported that Trump asked advisers what federal agencies, including the Justice Department, “could do to probe or mitigate ‘SNL,’ Jimmy Kimmel and other late-night comedy mischief-makers.”
Colbert couldn’t help but notice that he wasn’t mentioned by name. And he wasn’t happy about that.
“This is dangerous, disturbing, un-American,” Colbert said. “And why do I get lumped in with ’other comedy mischief-makers’?!?”
He added:
“If the DOJ thugs are kicking down doors to round up the late-night chuckleheads to drag us off to Mar-a-Gulago to be assassinated, I should get more than ‘...and the rest.’ I do not appreciate the Mary Ann and Professor treatment here. My name is Stephen Colbert, my name should be in lights on the stadium where they’re executing us for our terrible impressions of him.”
See more in his Tuesday night monologue: