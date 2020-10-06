“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert took a look at the treatments President Donald Trump is receiving to help fight off the coronavirus ― and he was a little surprised by what he found.

Among other things, doctors had given Trump the experimental drug Remdesivir and the steroid drug dexamethasone.

“I’m not a doctor,” Colbert said on Monday. “But I’m pretty sure it’s not a good sign when you get prescribed the high score in a Scrabble game.”

Then, Colbert took a look at the medications’ side effects, which for dexamethasone include “a feeling of extreme well-being” and “temporary burning, pain and itching around your anus.”

Colbert used that as a chance to play a clip of Johnny Cash performing “Ring of Fire” as a testimonial to the drug. That one unusual side effect also became a running gag that burned through the rest of his monologue: