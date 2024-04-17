EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen Colbertstormy daniels

Uh-Oh: Stephen Colbert Spots Courtroom Sketch Where Trump Was Caught In The Act

"The Late Show" host finds evidence for the trial moment Trump's allies have denied.
Donald Trump’s allies are denying that he fell asleep in court this week, but Stephen Colbert isn’t buying it.

“He took a little white power nap,” the “Late Show” host said of reports the former president seemed to doze off in court on Monday.

Would Tuesday be any different?

“Today, he was sharp, focused ― and he fell asleep again,” Colbert said on Tuesday night as reporters noted that Trump once again appeared to catch a few winks during his criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

“And, in a totally unrelated story, there’s a national Adderall shortage,” Colbert cracked.

Trump’s team insists he was awake, but Colbert noticed something unusual in the courtroom sketches from Tuesday’s proceedings: He appeared to be asleep in one of them.

“I think we found the new mascot for the Celestial Seasonings Sleepy Crime Tea,” Colbert said, complete with an image.

Check it out in his Tuesday night monologue:

