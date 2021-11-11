Stephen Colbert Shows The Exact Moment Trump Got Hit With Judge's ‘Knockout Blow’

Stephen Colbert celebrated a federal judge’s decision denying former President Donald Trump’s effort to hide key documents from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
He really, really, celebrated:
“Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President,” wrote U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.
This led to another gif-worthy moment from the “Late Show” host:
“I have not seen such a brutal attack on an elected official since January 6th,” Colbert said.
Colbert also offered a relatable fact-check to the claim made by Trump’s lawyers that the former president had a residual right to claim executive privilege.
“You don’t get to keep any part of a job you lost,” he said. “That’s why you didn’t see Christian Bale playing Dick Cheney in a Batman suit.”
See more in Colbert’s Wednesday night monologue: