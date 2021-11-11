Entertainment

Stephen Colbert Shows The Exact Moment Trump Got Hit With Judge's ‘Knockout Blow’

The "Late Show" host shows just how badly the former guy was burned in court.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert celebrated a federal judge’s decision denying former President Donald Trump’s effort to hide key documents from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He really, really, celebrated:

“Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President,” wrote U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

This led to another gif-worthy moment from the “Late Show” host:

“I have not seen such a brutal attack on an elected official since January 6th,” Colbert said.

Colbert also offered a relatable fact-check to the claim made by Trump’s lawyers that the former president had a residual right to claim executive privilege.

“You don’t get to keep any part of a job you lost,” he said. “That’s why you didn’t see Christian Bale playing Dick Cheney in a Batman suit.”

See more in Colbert’s Wednesday night monologue:

