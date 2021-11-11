Stephen Colbert Shows The Exact Moment Trump Got Hit With Judge's ‘Knockout Blow’

He really, really, celebrated:

“Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President,” wrote U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

This led to another gif-worthy moment from the “Late Show” host:

“I have not seen such a brutal attack on an elected official since January 6th,” Colbert said.

Colbert also offered a relatable fact-check to the claim made by Trump’s lawyers that the former president had a residual right to claim executive privilege.

“You don’t get to keep any part of a job you lost,” he said. “That’s why you didn’t see Christian Bale playing Dick Cheney in a Batman suit.”