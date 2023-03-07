What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen ColbertNikki Haley

Stephen Colbert Spots Exact Moment Trump Speech Turned 'Real Creepy, Real Fast'

The "Late Show" host looks at the most bizarre moments of the CPAC convention.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert said Donald Trump used his weekend speech at the right-wing CPAC convention to try to jumpstart his flailing 2024 presidential campaign.

“And it got real creepy, real fast,” he noted as he played a clip of the ex-president telling the crowd: “I am your retribution.”

“That’s pretty harsh,” Colbert said, calling the speech a “terrifying preview of the fascism to come.”

Colbert also spotted some other odd moments from CPAC, including 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley telling a room with plenty of empty seats that “wokeness is a virus more dangerous than any pandemic, hands-down.”

“Yes, wokeness is such a dangerous virus that it apparently killed two-thirds of her audience,” Colbert fired back.

See more in his Monday night “Late Show” monologue:

