Stephen Colbert Shreds Trump's 'Craziest Argument' Of All With Perfect Comeback

Stephen Colbert said Donald Trump has hundreds of millions of dollars in bills coming due in New York related to his fraud case and for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.
“You know the old saying,” Colbert said. “March comes in like a lion, and goes out like a bankrupt sexual predator.”
He noted that the former president’s attorneys have pulled some “unusual” legal moves to avoid paying, in one case arguing that the judgement would be overturned on appeal because Trump’s behavior wasn’t “uniquely egregious.”
“You can’t get away with a crime just because it wasn’t unique!” Colbert fired back. “You never hear a jury say, ‘We find the defendant derivative.’”
The “Late Show” host also found what he called “the craziest argument” made by Trump’s attorneys: He’s too rich to post the bond in the defamation case.
Colbert took that line of reasoning to the next level.
“You can’t argue with that logic,” he said, then broke out his Trump impression: “Also, your honor, I shouldn’t have to go to jail because I’m too guilty.”
See more in his Tuesday night monologue: