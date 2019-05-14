Colbert Reveals The Terrible Way Trump Is Like Daenerys On ‘Game Of Thrones’

Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump can’t quite let go of the past.

Trump on Tuesday bragged again about his 2016 victory and how it was “one of the highest-rated days in the history of television.”

That reminded the “Late Show” host of another highly rated show.

Colbert said Trump’s 2016 victory was a lot like a moment on Sunday night’s shocking episode:

TONIGHT: Trump was hard at work today doing what he does best: bragging about how he won on election night. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/cZCWsJ3YYN — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 15, 2019