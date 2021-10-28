Stephen Colbert Torches Trump With A Ferocious New Description

Stephen Colbert came up with yet another way to describe Donald Trump.

Colbert rarely uses the former president’s name on the air, often opting to use nicknames provided by viewers. But on Wednesday night, the “Late Show” host took that practice in a colorful new direction.

Colbert rolled footage of President Joe Biden campaigning for former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), who is running for his old job against Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin. Biden noted that Youngkin hadn’t brought in Trump to campaign for him.

“What’s he trying to hide? Is there a problem with Trump being here?” Biden asked. “Is he embarrassed?

Colbert replied: “Yes, is he embarrassed by the Tang-faced, troop-insulting fascist with raccoon hair whose signature scent is burger fart?”