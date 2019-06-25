COMEDY

Colbert Has A 1-Finger Salute For Trump Official Overseeing Child Detention Centers

"Late Show" host offers a not-so-fond farewell for departing Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner John Sanders.

John Sanders, acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is quitting amid heavy criticism of the agency’s inhumane detention centers, including facilities that house children in squalid conditions. 

And “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert isn’t offering a fond farewell. 

“You know what they say,” Colbert cracked on Tuesday night. “When the going gets tough, the tough go, ‘Good luck with that ― sucks to be you!’” 

Colbert mimed Sanders walking off the job... then returned with a one-finger salute for the departing Trump administration official: 

