Stephen Colbert Spots Trump's Most Unsettling New Mar-A-Lago Habit

Stephen Colbert spotted a report that Donald Trump has a new hobby at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida: He likes to play DJ at the resort’s dining room during dinner.

“Oh, honey, he’s playing our song,” Colbert said, mimicking a Mar-a-Lago dinner guest. “A long rant about low-flush toilets!”

Colbert noted that Trump doesn’t spin the tunes from a booth, but from an iPad at his table so he can eat dinner while he plays the music.

“It’s a DJ style the club kids call ‘toddler at Oliver Garden,’” Colbert said.

Colbert also found an interview from last year in which Trump named his favorite song to play when he’s DJ.

“He loves to play ‘YMCA,’” Colbert said. “The only problem is he sometimes forgets how to spell it.”

See more in his Monday night monologue: