Stephen Colbert Dumps On Trump's Weird New Election Claim

"The Late Show" host mocked the ex-president for a strange turn of phrase about the 2020 vote.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert on Wednesday mocked Donald Trump for placing a strange new twist on his false claims about the 2020 election.

“We won this state, we won this state by a lot,” Trump said this week in Wisconsin, which he lost to Joe Biden by about 20,000 votes.

“Pretty bold to go to a state you lost and tell the crowd you actually won,” Colbert said. “That’s like bumping into your ex and saying, ‘Amanda, hi, you look well which of course I know because it came out that we’re still together. We’re still together by a lot.’”

Then, Trump’s claim got ever weirder as he insisted that “a lot of dumps happened” in the night as officials in Wisconsin counted votes.

“Yes, a lot of dumps” Colbert deadpanned as his audience laughed. “So just a regular night for Donald Trump.”

Trump and his allies have in the past tried to spin conspiracy theories about the process of counting votes, blaming “dumps” of illicit votes for his loss. They’ve offered no evidence, and the claims have been repeatedly debunked.

See more in Colbert’s Wednesday night “Late Show” monologue:

