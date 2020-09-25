Colbert Reveals Trump’s Real Election Plan... And The Key To Stopping Him

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump’s attacks on the election process and refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power are intended discourage voters.
But he said there’s still a way Americans can ensure Trump leaves office.
“I’m not putting it past Trump to barricade the White House gates, and put Eric in a Baby Bjorn, and use him as a human shield,” he said, adding:
“But what Trump really wants to do is undermine your faith in the election so you go, ‘ah, what’s the point of voting.’ The point is: you vote, he goes ― regardless of what he tries. We just need to bury him under a mountain of votes.”
He also had a stark warning over how Trump is preparing to use the courts to his advantage.
See his full monologue below: