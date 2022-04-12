Stephen Colbert Reveals Trump's Most 'Embarrassing' Low Point Yet

Donald Trump’s rally crowds have been rapidly shrinking, with one GOP pollster calling it a sign that Republican rank-and-file voters are ready to move on.
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert found an even stranger appearance than his increasingly sparse rallies: Trump sent a video message to fans at a Kid Rock concert last week.
“The former president of the United States of America is opening for Kid Rock ― on a Wednesday!” Colbert said, then joked: “I have not seen anything this embarrassing since Jimmy Carter introduced KISS.”
He even had an image of what Carter would look like in full KISS makeup in his Monday night monologue: