Colbert Gets His Entire Studio Audience To Mock Trump’s Latest Weird Wall Claim

Stephen Colbert has a new slogan for President Donald Trump, but don’t expect the GOP to put it on a bumper sticker anytime soon.
Trump on Thursday again pitched his proposed border wall, tweeting: “Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games! A WALL is a WALL!”
But that’s not what Trump himself has been saying.
For weeks, he’s toyed with calling it by different names.
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway even got into a strange debate with a reporter over the use of the word.
Colbert rolled footage of Trump’s different names for the wall, including one he offered as a new slogan for the president.
He even recruited his studio audience to chant it:
