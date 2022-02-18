Stephen Colbert Spots the Surest Sign The Trump Family Is Trying To Scam You

Former first lady Melania Trump is the latest big name attempting to cash in on non-fungible token (NFTs), but as “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert pointed out, it didn’t exactly go off as planned.

Melania Trump attempted to auction off her hat, a watercolor of her hat and an NFT of the hat, with the winning bidder required to pay in cryptocurrency.

“What is it with this family and scamming people with hats?” Colbert said as an image of Melania Trump’s hat was replaced by one of former President Donald Trump wearing his signature red MAGA hat.

Melania Trump’s hat did eventually sell.

“Melania’s hat got a buyer,” Colbert announced. “And the winner was... Melania!”

As the “Late Show” host noted, the money from the winning bidder came from a digital wallet belonging to Melania Trump.

“It was her own hat, her own watercolor and her own NFT, paid for with her own money,” he said, then burst out into his take on a “Lion King” song: “It’s the circle of grift!”