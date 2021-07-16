Colbert Says Trump's Name For The 1st Time In Months To Deliver Damning Reminder

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert hasn’t said the words “Donald Trump” on TV in more than eight months, instead relying on insulting nicknames sent in by viewers.
But he broke that streak on Thursday night to make an important point about the former president after reports that a soon-to-be-published book says that Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was worried Trump would attempt to use the military to stay in power after losing the 2020 election.
Colbert said:
“There are times when you just have to slap yourself in the face, put a little cold water on the back of your neck, bear down on the bite stick and remind yourself just how bad it was by repeating out loud the simple fact: Donald Trump is a fascist.”
See his full Trump takedown below: