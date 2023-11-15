Stephen Colbert Sums Up Trump With 5 Brutal Words

Trump, he noted, has been echoing the language used by Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, such as when he vowed to root out left-wing “vermin” if elected president.

Colbert came up with a colorful way to describe the need for these reminders of who Trump really is: “It’s important to... metaphorically jam the sharpened stick of knowledge into the soft inner thigh of your mind and just grind it around a little bit to try to reawaken the horror of what our country would be like if this hate-filled dingus and his soulless goons ever get a hold of power again.”