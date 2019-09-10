Stunned Colbert Reveals How Trump's 2 Worst Traits May Have Just Saved Us

Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump may just saved the country ― and it’s thanks to his two worst traits.

Trump on Tuesday announced that he had fired national security adviser John Bolton, who in turn claimed that he actually had quit.

“I have never been more grateful for the president’s pettiness and stupidity,” Colbert cracked. “Because today he was stupidly petty enough to save us from a very smart warmonger.”

Colbert said the two frequently butted heads, with Trump saying publicly that he often “tempers” Bolton’s militaristic instincts.

“So Donald Trump was the voice of reason?” a stunned Colbert wondered.

See his full takedown below:

TONIGHT: Trump tweet-fired his National Security Adviser, John Bolton! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/As3d2qhqfI — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 11, 2019